'VAgabond Beach Festival' a step closer to coming to the VB Oceanfront this fall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that's a step toward bringing a new, two-day music festival to the Oceanfront this fall.

It would be known as the "VAgabond Beach Festival."

Audacy Virginia, a well-known entertainment company that partnered with the 60th Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships to bring artists in like Third Eye Blind and The Offspring, has proposed the opportunity to bring a two-day music festival to the city on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 of this year.

The ordinance passed in a 7-4 vote Tuesday night, with an amendment to change the location which was originally supposed to be around 31st Street.

The amended location would be north of 15th Street.

Previously, City Manager Patrick Duhaney told News 3 the festival would provide genres of pop and rock to draw people from across the Mid-Atlantic, but potential artists that could perform have not been released. The announcement of artists would coincide with the announcement of the festival

Audacy Virginia will provide a $1.5 million dollar marketing and promotional campaign to support the festival, according to Duhaney.

