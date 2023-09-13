'VAgabond Beach Festival' cancelled for Oct. 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach has decided to not move forward with the upcoming newly approved music festival, 'VAgabond Beach Festival'.

In a statement on Wednesday, the city said the "condensed timeline presented challenges".

The full announcement reads as follows:

Tiffany Russell, City of Virginia Beach Communications

As the city plans the 2024 programming and events schedule, they said they've invited Audacy to be a part of the process for reconsideration in 2024 and beyond. Audacy is a free broadcast and Internet radio platform.

Virginia Beach City Council had passed an ordinance bringing a new, two-day music festival to the Oceanfront this fall back in August 2023.

