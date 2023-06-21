VB City Council approves redevelopment for KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved redevelopment for the KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center.

The shopping center is located off Kempsville and Indian River roads. It has a few retail stores and some buildings that have been vacant for several years.

Developers hope to revitalize the shopping plaza by demolishing some of the retail space and replaing some of it with apartments.

Traffic is a big concern for residents. With an already busy intersection outside the shopping center, they felt adding apartments would add more problems.

The city council said it's working on traffic solutions for the area. Council will have a briefing next month on traffic around the shopping center.