Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

VB City Council approves redevelopment for KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center

Kemps River Shopping Center
News 3
Kemps River Shopping Center
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 20:50:39-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved redevelopment for the KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center.

The shopping center is located off Kempsville and Indian River roads. It has a few retail stores and some buildings that have been vacant for several years.

Developers hope to revitalize the shopping plaza by demolishing some of the retail space and replaing some of it with apartments.

Traffic is a big concern for residents. With an already busy intersection outside the shopping center, they felt adding apartments would add more problems.

The city council said it's working on traffic solutions for the area. Council will have a briefing next month on traffic around the shopping center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV