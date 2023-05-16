VB city manager says 'Project Wayne' would involve textile medical manufacturing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders are gearing up to hear from residents about a major development that could be coming to the southern part of the city.

It's part of a project known as "Project Wayne" that would change farmland to a manufacturing site. There's no particular reason behind the name, and it's unclear what company is involved, but it relates to medical manufacturing.

The project is located between Naval Air Station Oceana and Naval Auxillary Landing Field Fentress in Chesapeake.

Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams initially told News 3 a few weeks ago that the prospective client was interested in developing 200 to 250 acres of land.

In a meeting Tuesday afternoon, Adams revealed that land planned for the proposed project was able to be condensed to 150 acres for development.

Adams also described it as "textile medical manufacturing" for items like masks.

Adams told News 3 this is a project any community in the U.S. would be honored to have with millions of dollars in capital investment and about 400 new jobs paying above the median average for the region.

Meanwhile, some residents who previously talked to News 3 said they're skeptical about the project, adding they're concerned about the impact it could have on home values.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said it's important to hear from residents before moving on to the next steps.

City council members said they were planning to hear from many residents Tuesday night.