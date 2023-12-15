VB gets $14.9M federal grant to build portion of 41-mile bike trail spanning southern Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kai Peterson often walks along the tracks in Virginia Beach's Town Center area.

Derick Miracle/WTKR Railroad tracks near Town Center in Virginia Beach

"It's a pretty good space," Peterson said. "It clears my mind."

Peterson would like to see the tracks become a reality.

Derick Miracle/WTKR Kai Peterson talks to News 3's Jay Greene

"I mean, why not? There's nothing going on," she said.

Peterson just might get her wish after U.S. Department of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Virginia Beach got a $14.9 million grant. It would go toward a portion of a 12-mile trail that will end up connecting Newtown Road to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

News 3 Virginia Beach Trail grant

The easternmost 1.5 miles of the trail are already constructed, according to the city's website. That leaves 10.5 miles to go.

City of Virginia Beach Proposed plans for Virginia Beach Trail

The project includes a pedestrian bridge over Independence Boulevard which is usually quite busy with traffic.

Travis Davidson, with the Virginia Bike Federation, told News 3's Jay Greene he's excited about the project, especially because it will connect to the proposed, 41-mile South Hampton Roads Trail.

The trail would start in downtown Suffolk then go through Chesapeake, Portsmouth, to Norfolk—using the Elizabeth River Ferry—then out to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

"This trail connects four of the five cities' downtown areas," Davidson said."There's so much, so many great things in each of the different cities to enjoy."

Derick Miracle/WTKR Travis Davidson talks to News 3's Jay Greene

The trail also has the potential to connect to other trails in Eastern Virginia and in the U.S.

"Currently the Transamerican Trail travels from Oregon to Yorktown and that group has committed to move it to the Oceanfront once there's a safe route available once this route is built. Then those tourists can come through here and spend money in our businesses stay in our hotels and enjoy this region," Davidson said. "Also, the East Coast Greenway goes from Key West to Maine. The Virginia Capitol trail and down through Suffolk is the planned route for the East Coast Greenway."

Plans from the City of Virginia Beach show that work on their portion of the trail is slated to begin in January 2025.

City of Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Trail phase 1

"The Virginia Beach Trail is also the final segment of the Regional Trail System that will connect Richmond to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, giving it regional and statewide reach and significance," according to the city's website. "The Trail will also be part of Virginia's Beaches to Bluegrass Trail."

The VB Trail has been a part of the City Council-adopted Virginia Beach Active Transportation Plan since 1981 and has continued to be a priority project. Continuation of the design and construction of the project is pending future funding.

Bikeways and trails have topped Virginia Beach resident surveys of the most important and needed public recreational amenities because they benefit people of all abilities and all walks of life.

As News 3 reported earlier in the fall, construction on the Suffolk portion is already complete, and work is wrapping up on the Chesapeake portion and beginning in Portsmouth.

Davidson is excited about the potential to bring more tourists to Hampton Roads and giving safer options for pedestrians and cyclists.

"These options, take cars off the road, which you know, decreases our congestion and also improves, you know, exercise opportunities," Davidson said. "Not only is it safe, it's comfortable for people when it's off-road and away from the noise and the stress of vehicles passing up at high speed. There's a stress component that's removed when it's when it's not right along side the traffic."

City of Virginia Beach

Kai Peterson is excited, too.

"I might even get a bike," Peterson said. "I might get my nieces and nephew and we'll go walking, do a bike ride."

Click or tap here to read more about the plan.