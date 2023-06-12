Watch Now
VB school board appoints Chief of Staff Dr. Robertson as acting superintendent

Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 18:58:31-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Public Schools Board on Monday night voted to name Dr. Donald Robertson as the acting superintendent.

It comes after the school system announced current Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence will be leaving to take on the same job in Northern Virginia with the Loudoun County Public School system.

Dr. Roberston is the current chief of staff for VBCPS. He began his career with the district in 1988. He has held several leadership roles within the school system including assistant principal of Bayside High School, principal of Salem High School, chief strategy and innovation officer, and chief schools officer in addition to his current role.

The board said it will be using an outside firm to search for its next leader in the coming months.

