VB school board expected to vote on policies impacting LGBTQ students

VIRGINIA BEACHM VA — The Virginia Beach City Public School Board on Monday night is expected to take a vote on policies that impact LGBTQ+ students.

Monday night's agenda was filled with items that stirred up debate in previous meetings. Most notable is school board member Jessica Owens' resolution on nondiscrimination and anti-harassment of LGBTQ students.

In previous meetings, Owens said the policy protects students who identify as LGBTQ. The resolution comes after Governor Youngkin's administration released model policies on the treatment of LGBTQ students.

Youngkin's model policies have not gone into effect but would require parental consent for students wishing to change their pronouns. It would also require parents to be notified if a student seeks counseling services pertaining to their gender.

At least 50 students signed up to speak at Monday night's board meeting regarding the policy.

The board is expected to take a vote.

Students were also expected to rally before the school board meeting.

