VB Schools hosts health and wellness expo this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — On Saturday, Virginia Beach Public Schools hosted a family and student wellness expo connecting families with local resources from behavioral health to healthy meals.

Dozens of booths were set up on the Bayside High School Track and Field.

Organizers said there is an important role community organizations and local agencies play in promoting student wellness.

Parents had the chance to ask about summer resources and programs as well, which included lunch programs for kids who depend on school for their meals.

Robert Jamison, the executive director of the Offices of Student Support Services says the schools will have summer learning camps and will provide meals to students in need.

"We will have different programs that our schools will just run maybe a week or two weeks in nature we will have some wellness camps through our bridge program with CHKD so that students get that mental health support and then food services is here and there are always options to make sure students are fed throughout the summer," said Jamison.

Set up and assistance for the expo came from Bayside High School who shared the space during their student showcase festival today.

