VBPD etches VINs onto drivers' catalytic converters in second-time event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dozens of drivers found themselves pulling into London Bridge Baptist Church on Saturday to get an extra bit of protection for their vehicles.

The church on Potters Road in Virginia Beach was the site of the Virginia Beach Police Department's second VIN etching event.

Officers spent much of the morning etching Vehicle Identification Numbers onto vehicle catalytic converters. The essential vehicle part is commonly stolen over the precious metals inside and without anything identifying it to the vehicle it belongs, it can be hard to trace.

“There will be the VIN number in the engine block or on the door, but as far as the catalytic converter, there is nothing. This is our way to try and tag the catalytic converter to at least prevent the theft," said Sgt. William Frederick, who organized the etching event.

Frederick says he held the first etching event earlier this year after seeing other local police departments hold similar events.

Officers get under the vehicles, and use special tools to etch the VIN onto the catalytic converter. The process only takes a few minutes.

Frederick says nearly 80 drivers signed up ahead of Saturday's event.

He adds that this latest event means two of the police department's four precincts have had the opportunities to protect their catalytic converters. He's hoping to hold events in precincts around the Oceanfront and Kempsville areas next year.