Virginia Beach's Owl Creek Landing to add holiday light experience in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Owl Creek Landing in Virginia Beach is preparing to add a new nighttime holiday experience following strong visitation since the attraction opened in September of last year

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The attraction features an observation tower, spiral slide, and canopy walkway. Owner Bahman Azarm of Outdoor Ventures said the response from visitors has encouraged the business to continue adding activities for families.

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“As people come, they're just enjoying being outdoors, and we've given them a lot more activity than when we first opened,” Azarm said.

The newest addition, Lumi Skywalk, will transform Owl Creek Landing's canopy walkway into a nighttime holiday experience beginning Nov. 20.

Azarm said the experience will feature large screens along the canopy walkway, with a holiday story produced by local artists and a local theater company.

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“We have this very unique canopy walkway that's really one of a kind in the country, and what we decided to do was to bring a Lumi Skywalk, a theatrical nighttime experience,” Azarm said.

Holiday treats will also be available during the event.

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The attraction's spiral slide will remain open at night during Lumi Skywalk. Azarm said visitors frequently ask about riding the slide after dark.

“The slide will be open because it is something that people are always asking for, and it's really something unique,” he said.

Lumi Skywalk begins Nov. 20 and will run through the new year. For more information, click here.

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