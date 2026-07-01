Watch Live: Vice President JD Vance celebrates America's 250th with visit to NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Vice President JD Vance is visiting Naval Air Station Oceana on Wednesday to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.
The visit is meant to highlight "the Trump administration's efforts to support American warfighters and veterans," according to a press release sent to News 3.
Watch Live: Vice President JD Vance addresses servicemembers at Naval Air Station Oceana
President Donald Trump visited Naval Station Norfolk in October of last year to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who would later make an appearance at Naval Station Norfolk in May to welcome back the USS Gerald R. Ford after a record-breaking deployment.
Back in October, Trump said his administration will work towards increasing funding for the Navy and its assets. He said money will go towards shipbuilding and revitalizing shipyards. Trump also said he plans to give raises to sailors and service members.
Watch previous coverage: Trump touts Navy's strength, perseverance at 250th birthday celebration in Norfolk
"I'm supporting the across-the-board pay raises," Trump said. "We're going to be building lots of ships and doing a lot of things that you haven't seen happen for 35 years. We'll soon revitalize our once great shipyards with hundreds of billions of dollars in new investments."
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