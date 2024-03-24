Watch Now
Victim remains in critical condition after shooting near VB church, police say

Police still looking for suspects
Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 24, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A shooting near a Virginia Beach church Saturday night sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just before 7 p.m., Virginia Beach police said officers found a victim with a gunshot wound on Princess Anne Road, not far from the Church of the Ascension.

The victim went to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday night, the person, who had not been identified, was listed in critical condition, police said.

Anna Castillo-Lora lives nearby and says the gun violence is out of control.

"I think that people are getting so used to resorting to violence against each other instead of just sorting it out in different ways," said Castillo-Lora. "I think it's sad that young people are getting guns and the way they are getting guns is for the wrong reasons."

No arrests have been made, and police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia beach police.

