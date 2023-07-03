Virginia Beach boardwalk businesses help customers beat the heat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The day before a holiday is typically when lines are long and extra hours are put in according to some Oceanfront boardwalk businesses like Sal's pizza.

"Usually we are here around 12 hours 11-13 hours depending on weather and stuff," says the owner of Sal's Pizza.

On Monday, Harvest owner Michael Mauch said one thing they ran out of on the rooftop was ice. He says customers have been gravitating toward anything cool.

"We've sold a lot of smoothies a lot of açaí bowls anything cold sandwiches a lot of our hot stuff has been slow to move," says Mauch.

Some people say that this uncomfortable weather is actually a welcome change compared to what the weather was a couple of months ago.

"May was probably the worst for us. We've been here 7 years and it was the most rain we ever had it was rainy and slow," says Sal's Pizza.

"Summer was late to get here but once it got here it's in full effect now," said Mauch.

