Virginia Beach committee to get update on 5/31 Memorial to mass shooting victims

Drills Architects
The Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee has selected an architect to build a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the <a href="https://www.wtkr.com/news/virginia-beach-mass-shooting">2019 mass shooting at the municipal center. </a>The committee unanimously selected Drills Architects.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Members of the Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial committee are expecting to get an update on the final design for the memorial planned for victims of the city's 2019 municipal center mass shooting.

The committee was formed after 12 people were shot and killed on May 31, 2019. It's made up of family members, city council members and other citizens.

In 2023, the committee selected Virginia Beach-based firm Dills Architects to design a memorial for the corner of Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road, close to Building 2 where the shooting was largely carried out.

The city says the memorial site should be "a serene place of quite reflection and healing for all those impacted by and in remembrance of those lost and injured on May 31, 2019."

The committee is scheduled to meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 10. According to a release, Dills Architects is expected to give an update on the project's final design as it nears the construction phase.

It will be held at the Virginia Beach Economic Development Conference Room, 4525 Main St., Suite 700. The city says the meeting will also be streamed on its website and Facebook page.

