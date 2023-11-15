Virginia Beach Fire Department trains on scuba diving to save lives

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is going to new depths to practice saving someone who might be trapped underwater.

Inside the Lynnhaven Dive Center Tuesday, News 3's Angela Bohon caught up with Virginia Beach firefighters and some police officers who were doing scuba training.

Virginia Beach says they are the first fire department on the southside to use this new system called "Rapid dive."

Virginia Beach 'Gear burned up:' A closer look at VBFD's response to T-Shirt Factory fire Leondra Head

'Firefighter gear burned up:' VBFD walks through T-Shirt Factory fire response

A smaller tank allows them to suit up quickly and help someone in trouble from a boating incident or a car that's gone into the water.

All the firefighters taking this training already have their certification for open-water scuba diving.

Training on the new system is a process and next week, they'll take their skills into Oak Grove Lake in Chesapeake.