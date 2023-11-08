Virginia Beach GOP await election results at Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Republicans gathered Tuesday night for a watch party at the Westin in Town Center. They had two large screens to watch the poll numbers come through.

The room was filled with people early to see the results of the race.

Full 2023 Virginia & Northeast North Carolina Election Results

Red, white and blue balloons were seen throughout the room and there was an open bar and food being served.

Passionate voters turned out by the thousands in Virginia Beach with different opinions and ideas.

Some said they are concerned about reproductive rights, others concerned about their social security money while others expressed overall concern about the entire country.

Politics LIVE BLOG: Election results coming in, fate of Va's balance of power at stake Julia Varnier

There was a steady follow of voters turning out to Pembroke Elementary School to cast their vote which is one of hundreds of polling throughout the region.

Political campaign signs lined the street outside.

Virginia Beach resident Darl Anderson said he has been voting at the same polling location for 56 years.

He said voting is important and called the political ads "crap."

“Young people need to read the constitution," said voter Ron Bostic. "That’s what our system of government is based on.”

Voter Brittney Greene said she thought this was going to be a great election.