Election Day live blog: Hampton Roads updates, results & candidate info

The Va. and NC general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls in Va. open at 7 a.m., and close statewide at 7 p.m. North Carolina's poll open at 6:30 a.m. and close 7:30 p.m.

Registered voters may find their polling place and see what’s on their ballot by entering their address here

All 40 state Senate seats and 100 state House seats will be on the ballot, but the balance of power will likely be determined by a handful of competitive districts in northern Virginia near Washington, D.C., central Virginia near Richmond and in Hampton Roads.

There were 6,122,466 voters registered in Virginia as of Tuesday. Virginia does not register voters by party. As of Thursday, more than 618,000 voters had cast ballots before Election Day, 35% by mail and 65% in person.

