Meet the candidates: Virginia Municipal Elections

NORFOLK, Va. — With Election Day approaching, it's time to meet the candidates running for Virginia's local municipal elections.

Below you will find a list of the candidates running for local cities and counties. The information is organized alphabetically by locality and position.

Accomack County

Clerk of Court:

Cedrick L. Cooper, I-Va. Talia Custis Taylor, I-Va.

Commissioner of Revenue:

Kim A. Satterwhite, I-Va.

Commonwealth's Attorney:

J. Spencer Morgan, III, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 1:

W.J. "Billy Joe" Tarr, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 2:

Roger L. DeGeorges, I-Va. Ron S. Wolff, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member Board of Supervisors District 3:

Vanessa Kay Johnson, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 4:

Jeffrey A. Parks, Sr., I-Va. Paul E. J. Muhly, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 5:

Calvin L. Washington, Sr., I-Va. Harrison W. Phillips, III, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 6:

Robert D. Crockett, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 7:

Howard "Jackie" Phillips, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member Board of Supervisors District 8:

Donald L. Hart, Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 9:

C. Reneta Major, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member School Board District 1:

Connie C. Burford, I-Va. Jesse W. Speidel, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 2:

Edward F. Taylor, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 3:

Jessica J. Lewis, I-Va. Lisa M. Cropper Johnson, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member School Board District 4:

P Glenn Neal Jr., I-Va. Gary S. Reese, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 5:

Camesha A. Handy, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 6:

J. Jason Weippert, I-Va.

Member School Board District 7:

Janet Martin-Turner, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 8:

Stefanie A. Jackson, I-Va. Ronnie E. Holden, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member School Board District 9:

Alex E. Vargas, I-Va. Malcolm F. "Pep" White, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member Town Council - Special - Town of Bloxom:

Rosemary G. Gibbons, I-Va.

Member Town Council - Special - Onancock:

Brandon J. Brockmeier, I-Va. Gregory T. Temple, I-Va.

Member Town Council - Special - Wachapreague:

Glenn J. Schagelin, I-Va. John W. Joeckel, I-Va.

Sheriff:

W. Todd Wessells, I-Va. (incumbent)

Soil and Water Conservation Director Eastern Shore District:

Jim A. Evans, I-Va. (incumbent) Sands A. Gayle, I-Va. (incumbent)

Treasurer:

James A. Lilliston, Sr., I-Va. (incumbent)



Chesapeake City

Soil and Water Conservation Director Virginia Dare District:

Blaizen Buckshot Bloom, I-Va. Lawrence J. Mason, I-Va. John H. Pierce, I-Va. (incumbent) Vickie J. Greene, I-Va. (incumbent)

Treasurer:

Benton M. "Ben" White, Jr., R-Va. Dawn Ashby Quick, D-Va.



Franklin City

Clerk of Court:

Richard L. "Rick" Francis, D-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney:

James S. Ellenson, I-Va. Eric A. Cooke, I-Va. (incumbent)

Sheriff:

Josh A. Wyche Sr., D-Va. (incumbent) Thomas O. Potter Jr., I-Va.



Gloucester County

Clerk of Court:

Cathy L. Dale, R-Va. (incumbent)

Commissioner of Revenue:

Jo Anne Harris, R-Va. (incumbent) Sarah A. Narron, I-Va.

Commonwealth's Attorney:

John T. Dusewicz, R-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors - Abingdon District:

John C. Meyer, Jr., I-Va. Robert J. "JJ" Orth, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Gloucester Point District:

C. A. "Chris" Hutson, R-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Ware District:

M. A. "Tony" Nicosia, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors - At Large - Gloucester County:

Ashley C. Chriscoe, R-Va. (incumbent)



Member School Board - Abingdon District:

Kari E. Scruggs, I-Va. Ted W. Engquist, I-Va.

Member School Board - Gloucester Point District:

Jenn D. Baker, I-Va. Troy M. Andersen, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board - Ware District:

David Conway Seabolt, I-Va. James W. "Jim" Pike, Jr., I-Va. Leonne M. Arsenovic, I-Va.

Member School Board - At Large - Gloucester County:

Cindy M. Saulman, I-Va. Darren P. Post, I-Va.

Member School Board At Large - At Large Special:

Deborah L. McDonough, I-Va. Fred A. Brewer, Jr., I-Va. Matthew Ray Nash, I-Va.

Sheriff:

Darrell W. Warren, Jr., R-Va. (incumbent)

Soil and Water Conservation Director Tidewater District:

Amanda S. Armstrong, I-Va.

Treasurer:

Tara L. Thomas, R-Va. (incumbent)



Isle of Wight County

Clerk of Court:

Elisabeth "Lis" Culpepper, I-Va. Laura E. Smith, I-Va.

Commissioner of Revenue:

Gerald H. Gwaltney, I-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney:

Georgette C. Phillips, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 1:

Renee K. Rountree, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors District 2:

Tracy M. Hendrix, I-Va. William M. "Pastor Mac" McCarty, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 4:

Joel C. Acree, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 1:

Brandi A. Perkins, I-Va. Denise N. Tynes, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 2:

Timothy L. Mallory, I-Va. J. Mark Wooster, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 4:

Laequinla S. Hunter, I-Va. Jason P. Maresh, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Town Council - Special - Town of Windsor:

Marlin W. Sharp, I-Va. (incumbent)

Sheriff:

James R. Clarke, Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Soil and Water Conservation Director Peanut District:

J. Larry Darden, I-Va. (incumbent) William A. Gwaltney, Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Treasurer:

Dahlis M. Atkins, I-Va. Julie D. Slye, I-Va.



James City County

Clerk of Court:

Elizabeth E. O'Connor, R-Va. (incumbent)

Commissioner of Revenue:

Cameron P. Boone, R-Va. Richard W. Bradshaw, D-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney:

Nate R. Green, R-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Berkley District:

John R. Curran, Jr., R-Va. Ruth M. Larson, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Roberts District:

Trevor M. Topping, R-Va. John J. McGlennon, D-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Stonehouse District:

Barbara E. Null, R-Va. Lisa L. Ownby, D-Va.

Member School Board - Berkley District:

Marvin A. Franz, Jr., I-Va. Randy J. Riffle, I-Va.

Member School Board - Roberts District:

Daniel R. Cavazos, I-Va. Max W. Blalock, Jr., I-Va.

Member School Board - Stonehouse District:

Damon K. Walker, I-Va. Michael T. Hosang, I-Va.



Sheriff:

David J. Hardin, R-Va. (incumbent)

Soil and Water Conservation Director Colonial District:

Stephen M. Zabinski, Jr., I-Va. Robert E. "Bob" Lund, Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Treasurer:

Jennifer Otey Tomes, R-Va. (incumbent)



Mathews County

Clerk of Court:

Carrie Phillips Cullison, R-Va. Elizabeth A. Brown, I-Va. (incumbent) Susan Brooke Ripley, I-Va.

Commissioner of Revenue:

Christian A. Collier, I-Va. Leslie L. "Les" Hall, I-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney:

A. Conrad Bareford, III, R-Va. T. Marie Walls, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors - At Large:

Billy R. Cook Jr., R-Va. Patricia B. "Tricia" Stall, R-Va. Randall A. "Randy" Dobson, R-Va. Paul Wesley Hudgins, I-Va. (incumbent) Albert D. Clark, I-Va. Jacqueline T. "Jackie" Ingram, I-Va. (incumbent) Janice Hudgins Phillips, I-Va. T.C. "Tom" Bowen, III, I-Va. Timothy P. Doss, I-Va.

Member School Board - At Large:

Calvin G. Morgan, I-Va. Mary Kathryn Diggs, I-Va. Sharon A. Frye, I-Va. Tina Bull Broaddus, I-Va. Desmond A. Smith, I-Va. (incumbent) Marianne 'Mari' Gibbs, I-Va. (incumbent)



Sheriff:

Albert S. "Sid" Foster, I-Va. April L. Edwards, I-Va.

Treasurer:

Wendy H. Stewart, I-Va. (incumbent)



Newport News City

Member School Board - South District:

Maritsa A. Alger, I-Va. (incumbent) Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr., I-Va.



Northampton County

Clerk of Court:

Traci L. Johnson, I-Va. (incumbent)

Commissioner of Revenue:

Consuelo Gonzalez, I-Va.

Commonwealth's Attorney:

Jack A. Thornton, III, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors District 4:

L. Dixon Leatherbury, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 5: M.E. "Betsy" Mapp, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member School Board District 4:

Jo Ann P. Molera, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 5: Ian Brenson, I-Va.

Member School Board At Large - Northampton County:

Joseph E. "Joe" Andrews, I-Va.

Sheriff:

David L. Doughty, Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Soil and Water Conservation Director Eastern Shore District:

Sally Young Williams, I-Va. (incumbent) S. Kyle Sturgis, I-Va. (incumbent)

Treasurer:

Cynthia S. Bradford, I-Va. (incumbent)



Poquoson City

Clerk of Court: Kristen N. Nelson, R-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney: Krystyn L. Reid, R-Va. (incumbent)

Member City Council - Eastern:

Anjie L. Emmett, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member City Council - Western: Olga E. Davenport, I-Va. Debbie Diggs Bunting, I-Va. (incumbent)



Sheriff:

R. G. "Ron" Montgomery, R-Va. (incumbent) Scott Sheild Williams, I-Va.



Portsmouth City

Member School Board - Special - Portsmouth City:

Irene S. Boone, I-Va.



Southampton County

Clerk of Court:

Richard L. "Rick" Francis, D-Va. (incumbent)

Commissioner of Revenue:

Amy Burgess Carr, I-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney:

James S. Ellenson, I-Va. Eric A. Cooke, I-Va. (incumbent)

Mayor - Branchville:

Cynthia Calos, I-Va. Nancy Phelps Barrett, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors - Northeast:

Christopher D. "Chris" Cornwell Sr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Northwest: William Hart Gillette, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Southwest: Carl J. Faison, D-Va. (incumbent)



Member School Board - Northeast District:

,Brandon L. Rodgers I-Va.

Member School Board - Northwest District:

Cassandra D. B. Hobbs, I-Va. Paula L. Dullas, I-Va.

Member School Board - Southeast District:

Jennifer A. Tindle, I-Va.

Member Town Council - Branchville:

Patricia D. Peterson, I-Va. (incumbent) Silvie L. Worrell Murphy, I-Va. (incumbent) W. Harvey Umphlett Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Sheriff:

Josh A. Wyche Sr., D-Va. (incumbent) Thomas O. Potter Jr., I-Va.

Soil and Water Conservation Director Chowan Basin District:

Gary D. Cross, I-Va. (incumbent) M. L. Everett Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Treasurer:

Tiffany W. Kindred, I-Va. Cynthia Jarratt Edwards, I-Va. (incumbent)



Suffolk City

Soil and Water Conservation Director Peanut District:

Gordon J. Iiams, I-Va. Charles L. Owens, I-Va. (incumbent) Richard A. Gwaltney, I-Va.



Surry County

Clerk of Court:

Earl Newby Jr., I-Va. Janeen L. Jackson, I-Va. Shelia Lane Hunt, I-Va. Thomas Mayes, I-Va.

Commissioner of Revenue:

Jonathan F. Judkins, I-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney:

Derek A. Davis, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Bacons Castle District:

Robert F. Chandler, I-Va. Walter Hardy, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors - Carsley District:

Breyon D. Pierce, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Claremont District:

Susan Corvello, I-Va. Robert L. Elliott Jr., I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Dendron District:

Amy L. Drewry, I-Va. Brenton J. Byrd, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors - Surry District:

Bob I. Addison, I-Va. W.T. "Tim" Calhoun, I-Va. (incumbent)



Member School Board - Bacons Castle District:

Sophenia H. Pierce, I-Va.

Member School Board - Carsley District:

Roxanne L. Marr-Shears, I-Va. Sue A. Fibish, I-Va.

Member School Board - Claremont District:

Laura P. Ruffin, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board - Dendron District:

Faye Perkins, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board - Surry District:

Valencia J. Williams, I-Va. (incumbent)

Sheriff:

R. M. "Rocky" Barbee, I-Va. Carlos L. Turner, I-Va. (incumbent)

Soil and Water Conservation Director Peanut District:

Daniel Thomas Judkins, I-Va. Earrett W. Parson, I-Va.

Treasurer:

Onike N. Ruffin, I-Va. (incumbent)



Virginia Beach City

Soil and Water Conservation Director Virginia Dare District:

Leslie A. Jones, I-Va. (incumbent) William W. "Bill" Fleming, I-Va. (incumbent)



Williamsburg City

Clerk of Court:

Elizabeth E. O'Connor, R-Va. (incumbent)

Commonwealth's Attorney:

Nate R. Green, R-Va. (incumbent)

Sheriff:

David J. Hardin R-Va. (incumbent)

Soil and Water Conservation Director Colonial District:

David C. Beals, I-Va. (incumbent)

Treasurer:

Jennifer Otey Tomes, R-Va. (incumbent)



York County

Clerk of Court:

Kristen N. Nelson, R-Va. (incumbent)

Commissioner of Revenue:

Brandy N. Palazzone, I-Va. (incumbent) Sarah K. Webb, I-Va.



Commonwealth's Attorney:

Krystyn L. Reid, R-Va. (incumbent)

Member Board of Supervisors District 1:

Douglas R. Holroyd, R-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors District 2: Sheila S. Noll, R-Va. (incumbent) Dalila L. Johnson, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors District 3: M. B. "George" Clark, R-Va. M. Wayne Drewry, I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors District 4: G. Stephen Roane, Jr., R-Va. (incumbent) Robert S. Holloway, Jr., I-Va.

Member Board of Supervisors District 5: Thomas G. Shepperd, Jr., R-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 1:

Mark J. Shafer, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 2: Zoran Pajevic, I-Va. Brett J. Higginbotham, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 3: Kimberly S. Goodwin, I-Va. Laurel M. Garrelts, I-Va. (incumbent)

Member School Board District 4: James E. "Jimmy" Richardson, I-Va. (incumbent)



