Former Chesapeake officer pleads guilty to 38 felony counts related to child porn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A resigned Chesapeake police officer pleaded guilty to 38 felony counts related to child pornography.

During a hearing at Chesapeake Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Timothy Newton pleaded guilty. As part of the agreement, he must register as a sex offender.

News 3 previously learned through court documents that Newton's home was searched last year after the Chesapeake Police Department received a complaint that alleged Newton was taking indecent liberties with a child in his care.

Prior to his arrest and suspension from CPD last November, he was with the department since February 2007, according to police.

WATCH: 24 images, videos of child pornography found on Chesapeake Police officer's cell phone

24 images, videos of child pornography found on Chesapeake Police officer's cell phone

A detective who was in the courtroom on Tuesday said after investigating, she found explicit images involving children on his devices.

Newton's wife and mother were present in the courtroom and were visibly emotional. Newton's family was aware of his intent to plead guilty, according to his lawyer.

"This was the agreement we had negotiated, so it's something we had anticipated and prepared both he and his family for. So it went according to what we had expected," said Newton's attorney James Broccoletti.

Newton will appear in court again on Jan. 12 for his sentencing. If convicted, he could face up to 360 years in prison.

Stay with News 3 for updates.