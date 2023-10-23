Meet the candidates: Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate

NORFOLK, Va. — With Election Day a little over two weeks away, it's time to meet the candidates running for the 2023 Virginia House of Delegates and the State Senate.
Below you will find a list of the candidates running for local districts, along with a photo gallery of candidate headshots.
House of Delegates District 70:
- Matt J. Waters, R-Va.
- Shelly A. Simonds, D-Va. (incumbent)
- Michael D. Bartley, L-Va.
House of Delegates District 71:
- Amanda E. Batten, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Jessica L. Anderson, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 84:
- Michael J. Dillender, R-Va.
- Nadarius E. Clark, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 85:
- Marcia S. "Cia" Price, D-Va. (incumbent)
House of Delegates District 86:
- A. C. Cordoza, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr., D-Va.
House of Delegates District 87:
- John M. Chapman, R-Va.
- Jeion A. Ward, D-Va. (incumbent)
House of Delegates District 88:
- James M. "Jim" Wright, R-Va.
- Don L. Scott Jr., D-Va. (incumbent)
House of Delegates District 89:
- N. Baxter Ennis, R-Va.
- Karen L. Jenkins, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 90:
- James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr., R-Va. (incumbent)
- Jeremy D. Rodden, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 91:
- Elijah Colon, R-Va.
- C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr., D-Va. (incumbent)
House of Delegates District 92:
- Michael L. Durig, R-Va.
- Bonita Grace Anthony, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 93:
- John Sitka III, R-Va.
- Jackie Hope Glass, D-Va. (incumbent)
House of Delegates District 94:
- Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman, R-Va.
- Phil M. Hernandez, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 95:
- Alex Q. Askew, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 96:
- Michael C. Karslake, R-Va.
- Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va. (incumbent)
- Nicholas S. Olenik, I-Va.
House of Delegates District 97:
- Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Michael B. Feggans, D-Va.
House of Delegates District 98:
- Barry D. Knight, R-Va. (incumbent)
House of Delegates District 99:
- Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Cat A. Porterfield, D-Va.
You can view the 2023 Virginia House of Delegates headshots by clicking on the image gallery below:
2023 Virginia House of Delegates Headshots
State Senate District 17:
- Emily Marie Brewer, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Clinton L. Jenkins, D-Va.
State Senate District 18:
- Anthony W. "Tony" Goodwin, R-Va.
- L. Louise Lucas, D-Va. (incumbent)
State Senate District 19:
- Christie New Craig, R-Va.
- Myra J. Payne, D-Va.
State Senate District 20:
- William R. "Bill" DeSteph, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Victoria A. Luevanos, D-Va.
State Senate District 21:
- Angelia Williams Graves, D-Va.
- Giovanni G. "Gio" Dolmo, I-Va.
State Senate District 22:
- Kevin H. Adams, R-Va.
- Aaron R. Rouse, D-Va. (incumbent)
State Senate District 23:
- Mamie E. Locke, D-Va. (incumbent)
State Senate District 24:
- J. D. "Danny" Diggs, R-Va.
- T. Monty Mason, D-Va. (incumbent)
Hampton Roads 2023 Homicide Tracker
State Senate District 25:
- Richard H. Stuart, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Jolicia A. Ward, D-Va.
State Senate District 26:
- Ryan McDougle, R-Va. (incumbent)
- Pamela R. Garner, D-Va.
You can view the 2023 Virginia State Senate headshots by clicking on the image gallery below:
