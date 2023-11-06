Ahead of Election Day, Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to 'get the vote out'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ahead of Election Day, candidates in Virginia's races are busy making their final appeals to voters.

In addition, there's a push to get people to the polls.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) on Sunday held several rallies across Virginia, encouraging people to vote. He spoke before a crowd of about 200 people at the Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach before heading to Suffolk to speak at another rally.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Youngkin on the stage in Virginia Beach and Suffolk, showing their support for a host of House and Senate candidates and urging people to vote.

Derick Miracle/WTKR

"Hold the House, flip the Senate" was chanted several times during the rally.

"This is a chance to make sure our voice is loud," Youngkin told constituents. "We must get the vote out."

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans was on stage with Youngkin in addition to Senator Bill DeSteph, Delegate Karen Greenhalgh, Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata, House District 19 candidate Christie New Craig and Senate District 22 candidate Kevin Adams.

With all 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly on the ballot, the governor said he feels energized about the election.

"We’ve been campaigning all across Virginia, and what we’re seeing is a lot of people—Republicans, Independents and some Democrats—we’re really excited about what’s going on Virginia," he said.

Derick Miracle/WTKR Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Gov. Youngkin also talked about priorities in his agenda he'd like to see move forward with a potential majority in both the House and Senate.

"We can raise expectations in our children's education, we can empower parents we can provide choice in our public school system, we can back the blue make our communities safer we can run government more efficiently, we can transform our behavioral health system so that people can get the help that day they need it not next week, next month," the governor said.

In a previous interview, Democratic State Senator Aaron Rouse told News 3 that the Democrats are focused on individuals' rights to be seen and heard.

"Virginia being one of the last states in the South to protect women's reproductive freedom. That's one of the huge issues, a reason why and how we won the special election earlier this year."

Following Sunday's rally, reporters asked Youngkin about whether he'd support any of the candidates currently running in the 2024 presidential election. This after CNN on Sunday reported Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' (R) intent to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primaries.

"I think Virginians should choose the candidate during the primaries, and I'll support whoever they pick," Gov. Youngkin said in response. "That's my job as governor is to let them choose and then we support who they pick."