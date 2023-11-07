Former Gov. Northam campaigns with Dem House, Senate candidates in Virginia Beach ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Control of the General Assembly is up for grabs. Election day is almost here and candidates are campaigning in the final hours before the polls open.

Former Democratic Governor Ralph Northam hit the campaign stage with Democrats Aaron Rouse and Michael Feggans who are running to represent Virginia Beach in the General Assembly.

His message to voters is to get out and vote. All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly on the ballot.

Leondra Head Northam hits campaign trail with House and Senate Dems ahead of Election Day

Abortion was a big topic during the rally. Currently, Virginia state law bans abortion after 26 weeks. Governor Glenn Youngkin has proposed a 15-week abortion ban.

"There is no excuse that a group of legislators, most of whom are men, should be telling women what they should and shouldn’t do with their body," Northam said.

"There’s nothing patriotic about taking away a woman’s right," Michael Feggans, Democratic candidate for Virginia's House district 97 that makes up parts of Virginia Beach.

In a closely watched race, incumbent Aaron Rouse is running against Republican Kevin Adams for Senate District 22 which makes up parts of Virginia Beach.

"We will set Virginia on the right path, and tomorrow we will do it together," Rouse said.

News Ahead of Election Day, Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to 'get the vote out' Jay Greene

Republicans are looking to take control of the Senate.

"Hold the house and flip the Senate," Youngkin chanted during a rally.

On Sunday, Youngkin rallied up his base and spoke about priorities he would like to tackle with a republican majority in the House and Senate.

"We can empower parents and provide choice in our public school system," Youngkin said. "We can back the Blue and make our communities safer. This is it. This is a chance for us to fundamentally make sure our voice is loud. We must get the vote out."

Candidates say they will be campaigning up until the final hours of Election Day.