USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group officially headed toward Middle East amid Israel-Hamas conflict

The Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is officially headed toward the Middle East, according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.

On Saturday, Secretary Austin issued a release stating that he directed a series of steps in order to strengthen the Department of Defense’s presence in the Middle East region — including re-positioning the Eisenhower strike group.

Norfolk Retired vice admiral, senators speak on response to fighting in Middle East Colter Anstaett

“I redirected the movement of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Central Command area of responsibility,” said Sec. Austin. "This carrier strike group is in addition to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea"

Before deciding to send the carrier strike group to the Middle East region, Austin had previously ordered Eisenhower to join the Ford, which is also based in Norfolk, in the Eastern Mediterranean.

News 3’s Brendan Ponton recently spoke with Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) about the Israel-Hamas conflict. She commended the local military members who are involved in the U.S. response to the war.

“I want to thank the men and women of our armed services, especially the US. Navy from my district and their families, who we've sent in harm's way. We certainly remember them daily in thoughts and pray for their safe return,” said Kiggans. “But, you know, what's going on in the world right now is heartbreaking. And we watch the videos from Israel and we hear those reports every day. Israel has a right to defend their country… We need to stand strong and stand with Israel.”

In addition to re-positioning Eisenhower, Austin said he also “activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery as well as additional Patriot battalions to locations throughout the region” and “placed an additional number of forces on prepare to deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning.”

