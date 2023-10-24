Watch Now
Meet the candidates: North Carolina Municipal Elections

North Carolina Municipal Elections Candidates
Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 17:03:46-04

NORFOLK, Va. — With Election Day approaching, it's time to meet the candidates running for North Carolina's local municipal elections.

Below you will find a list of the candidates running for local cities and counties. The information is organized alphabetically by locality and position.

Chowan County

  • Town of Edenton Mayor:
    • W. Hackney (Hack) High, Jr.
  • Town of Edenton Councilman at-Large:
    • Keana Green-Overton
    • Susan Inglis
    • Patrick Sellers
  • Town of Edenton Councilman First Ward:
    • Stephanie C. Bergeron
    • Travis Gilliard
    • Bob Turner
  • Town of Edenton Councilman Second Ward:
    • Samuel B. Dixon (incumbent)
Dare County

  • Town of Duck Councilman:
    • Bren Chasen
    • Don Kingston (incumbent)
    • Kevin Lingard
    • Rob Mooney (incumbent)
    • Monica Thibodeau (incumbent)
    • Sandy Whitman (incumbent)
  • Town of Kill Devil Hills Mayor:
    • Ben Sproul (incumbent)
    • John Windley
  • Town of Kill Devil Hills Commissioner:
    • Michael Denny
    • Ivy Ingram (incumbent)
    • Bernard B. (B.J.) McAvoy, Jr. (incumbent)
  • Town of Kitty Hawk Councilman:
    • David Hines (incumbent)
    • Dylan L. Tillett
    • Ron Tumolo
  • Town of Manteo Mayor:
    • Sherry Butcher Wickstrom
    • Bobby Owens (incumbent)
  • Town of Manteo Commissioner:
    • Jason Borland
    • Tod Clissold (incumbent)
    • Darrell M. Collins (incumbent)
    • Hannah McOwen Forslund
    • Michelle Estelle Lewis
    • Betty Govan Selby (incumbent)
  • Town of Nags Head Commissioner:
    • Kevin Brinkley (incumbent)
    • Megan Lambert
    • T-Mike Morrison
    • Keith Sawyer
  • Town of Southern Shores Councilman:
    • Mark Batenic (incumbent)
    • Mike Guarracino
    • Matthew Neal (incumbent)
    • Robert E. Neilson

Hertford County

  • Town of Ahoskie Mayor:
    • Weyling J. White (incumbent)
  • Town of Ahoskie Council Member Ward A:
    • Charles Simmons
  • Town of Ahoskie Council Member Ward B:
    • Donald Kirkland
    • Charles Reynolds (incumbent)
    • David D. Robertson
  • Village of Cofield Mayor:
    • June S. Wynn (incumbent)
  • Village of Cofield Council Member:
    • Dacia Jenkins (incumbent)
    • Stephen Lassiter (incumbent)
    • Hermea Pugh, Jur. (incumbent)
    • Rhonda Taylor (incumbent)
    • Pamela Winborne (incumbent)
  • Town of Harrellsville Mayor:
    • Henry Nuss (incumbent)
  • Town of Harrellsville Council Member:
    • Deborah Baker (incumbent)
    • Thomas Grimes (incumbent)
    • Lisa Hunnicut (incumbent)
    • Ronnie Revell, Sr. (incumbent)
  • Town of Murfreesboro Mayor:
    • Peter B. Griffith
    • Hal Thomas (incumbent)
    • Sarah Whitley Wallace
  • Town of Murfreesboro Council Member:
    • Michael Bunch
    • James Byerly
    • Craig L. Dennis (incumbent)
    • James (Jimmie) Foster
    • Mitch Kelly
    • Jay Revelle (incumbent)
    • Michael Saner
    • Berna Lawrence Stephens (incumbent)
    • Bill Theodorakis
    • Gilbert Tinkham
  • Town of Winton Mayor:
    • Evans Heath (incumbent)
  • Town of Winton Council Member:
    • Blake Blythe (incumbent)
    • Danny Greene
    • Michael Hinton (incumbent)
    • Orlanda Reed (incumbent)
    • Bessie Pierce
    • Clifton W. Sexton (incumbent)
    • Emy Winstead (incumbent)

Perquimans County

  • Town of Hertford Mayor:
    • Reginald White
    • Ashley Hodges
  • Town of Hertford Town Commissioner:
    • Gracie Felton
    • Virginia P. Harvey
    • R. Keith Rouse
    • Rhonda Waters
  • Town of Winfall Mayor:
    • Jimmie D. Ritter, Jr.
    • Preston Tyrone White
  • Town of Winfall Town Commissioner:
    • Arnetta Ormond
    • Christopher Richardson (incumbent)
    • Cynthia Gale White Cunningham (incumbent)
