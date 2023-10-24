Meet the candidates: North Carolina Municipal Elections

NORFOLK, Va. — With Election Day approaching, it's time to meet the candidates running for North Carolina's local municipal elections.

Below you will find a list of the candidates running for local cities and counties. The information is organized alphabetically by locality and position.

Chowan County

Town of Edenton Mayor:

W. Hackney (Hack) High, Jr.

Town of Edenton Councilman at-Large:

Keana Green-Overton Susan Inglis Patrick Sellers

Town of Edenton Councilman First Ward:

Stephanie C. Bergeron Travis Gilliard Bob Turner

Town of Edenton Councilman Second Ward:

Samuel B. Dixon (incumbent)



Dare County

Town of Duck Councilman:

Bren Chasen Don Kingston (incumbent) Kevin Lingard Rob Mooney (incumbent) Monica Thibodeau (incumbent) Sandy Whitman (incumbent)

Town of Kill Devil Hills Mayor:

Ben Sproul (incumbent) John Windley

Town of Kill Devil Hills Commissioner:

Michael Denny Ivy Ingram (incumbent) Bernard B. (B.J.) McAvoy, Jr. (incumbent)

Town of Kitty Hawk Councilman:

David Hines (incumbent) Dylan L. Tillett Ron Tumolo

Town of Manteo Mayor:

Sherry Butcher Wickstrom Bobby Owens (incumbent)

Town of Manteo Commissioner:

Jason Borland Tod Clissold (incumbent) Darrell M. Collins (incumbent) Hannah McOwen Forslund Michelle Estelle Lewis Betty Govan Selby (incumbent)



Town of Nags Head Commissioner:

Kevin Brinkley (incumbent) Megan Lambert T-Mike Morrison Keith Sawyer

Town of Southern Shores Councilman:

Mark Batenic (incumbent) Mike Guarracino Matthew Neal (incumbent) Robert E. Neilson



Hertford County

Town of Ahoskie Mayor:

Weyling J. White (incumbent)

Town of Ahoskie Council Member Ward A:

Charles Simmons

Town of Ahoskie Council Member Ward B:

Donald Kirkland Charles Reynolds (incumbent) David D. Robertson



Village of Cofield Mayor:

June S. Wynn (incumbent)

Village of Cofield Council Member:

Dacia Jenkins (incumbent) Stephen Lassiter (incumbent) Hermea Pugh, Jur. (incumbent) Rhonda Taylor (incumbent) Pamela Winborne (incumbent)

Town of Harrellsville Mayor:

Henry Nuss (incumbent)

Town of Harrellsville Council Member:

Deborah Baker (incumbent) Thomas Grimes (incumbent) Lisa Hunnicut (incumbent) Ronnie Revell, Sr. (incumbent)

Town of Murfreesboro Mayor:

Peter B. Griffith Hal Thomas (incumbent) Sarah Whitley Wallace

Town of Murfreesboro Council Member:

Michael Bunch James Byerly Craig L. Dennis (incumbent) James (Jimmie) Foster Mitch Kelly Jay Revelle (incumbent) Michael Saner Berna Lawrence Stephens (incumbent) Bill Theodorakis Gilbert Tinkham



Town of Winton Mayor:

Evans Heath (incumbent)

Town of Winton Council Member:

Blake Blythe (incumbent) Danny Greene Michael Hinton (incumbent) Orlanda Reed (incumbent) Bessie Pierce Clifton W. Sexton (incumbent) Emy Winstead (incumbent)



Perquimans County