Meet the candidates: North Carolina Municipal Elections

NORFOLK, Va. — With Election Day approaching, it's time to meet the candidates running for North Carolina's local municipal elections.
Below you will find a list of the candidates running for local cities and counties. The information is organized alphabetically by locality and position.
Chowan County
- Town of Edenton Mayor:
- W. Hackney (Hack) High, Jr.
- Town of Edenton Councilman at-Large:
- Keana Green-Overton
- Susan Inglis
- Patrick Sellers
- Town of Edenton Councilman First Ward:
- Stephanie C. Bergeron
- Travis Gilliard
- Bob Turner
- Town of Edenton Councilman Second Ward:
- Samuel B. Dixon (incumbent)
Dare County
- Town of Duck Councilman:
- Bren Chasen
- Don Kingston (incumbent)
- Kevin Lingard
- Rob Mooney (incumbent)
- Monica Thibodeau (incumbent)
- Sandy Whitman (incumbent)
- Town of Kill Devil Hills Mayor:
- Ben Sproul (incumbent)
- John Windley
- Town of Kill Devil Hills Commissioner:
- Michael Denny
- Ivy Ingram (incumbent)
- Bernard B. (B.J.) McAvoy, Jr. (incumbent)
- Town of Kitty Hawk Councilman:
- David Hines (incumbent)
- Dylan L. Tillett
- Ron Tumolo
- Town of Manteo Mayor:
- Sherry Butcher Wickstrom
- Bobby Owens (incumbent)
- Town of Manteo Commissioner:
- Jason Borland
- Tod Clissold (incumbent)
- Darrell M. Collins (incumbent)
- Hannah McOwen Forslund
- Michelle Estelle Lewis
- Betty Govan Selby (incumbent)
- Town of Nags Head Commissioner:
- Kevin Brinkley (incumbent)
- Megan Lambert
- T-Mike Morrison
- Keith Sawyer
- Town of Southern Shores Councilman:
- Mark Batenic (incumbent)
- Mike Guarracino
- Matthew Neal (incumbent)
- Robert E. Neilson
Hertford County
- Town of Ahoskie Mayor:
- Weyling J. White (incumbent)
- Town of Ahoskie Council Member Ward A:
- Charles Simmons
- Town of Ahoskie Council Member Ward B:
- Donald Kirkland
- Charles Reynolds (incumbent)
- David D. Robertson
- Village of Cofield Mayor:
- June S. Wynn (incumbent)
- Village of Cofield Council Member:
- Dacia Jenkins (incumbent)
- Stephen Lassiter (incumbent)
- Hermea Pugh, Jur. (incumbent)
- Rhonda Taylor (incumbent)
- Pamela Winborne (incumbent)
- Town of Harrellsville Mayor:
- Henry Nuss (incumbent)
- Town of Harrellsville Council Member:
- Deborah Baker (incumbent)
- Thomas Grimes (incumbent)
- Lisa Hunnicut (incumbent)
- Ronnie Revell, Sr. (incumbent)
- Town of Murfreesboro Mayor:
- Peter B. Griffith
- Hal Thomas (incumbent)
- Sarah Whitley Wallace
- Town of Murfreesboro Council Member:
- Michael Bunch
- James Byerly
- Craig L. Dennis (incumbent)
- James (Jimmie) Foster
- Mitch Kelly
- Jay Revelle (incumbent)
- Michael Saner
- Berna Lawrence Stephens (incumbent)
- Bill Theodorakis
- Gilbert Tinkham
- Town of Winton Mayor:
- Evans Heath (incumbent)
- Town of Winton Council Member:
- Blake Blythe (incumbent)
- Danny Greene
- Michael Hinton (incumbent)
- Orlanda Reed (incumbent)
- Bessie Pierce
- Clifton W. Sexton (incumbent)
- Emy Winstead (incumbent)
Perquimans County
- Town of Hertford Mayor:
- Reginald White
- Ashley Hodges
- Town of Hertford Town Commissioner:
- Gracie Felton
- Virginia P. Harvey
- R. Keith Rouse
- Rhonda Waters
- Town of Winfall Mayor:
- Jimmie D. Ritter, Jr.
- Preston Tyrone White
- Town of Winfall Town Commissioner:
- Arnetta Ormond
- Christopher Richardson (incumbent)
- Cynthia Gale White Cunningham (incumbent)