Virginia Beach high school students bring holiday spirit to the ViBe District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach high students brought a little holiday spirit to the ViBe Creative District.

Teens ages 14 to 18, participated in a custom painted ornament challenge. Participants represented 10 Virginia Beach High schools including home school. Their masterpieces can be viewed right now.

ViBe Creative District

"The ViBe District offers opportunities for teens to submit their artwork and be part of the ViBe, said Susan Schutte. She's an art teacher a Tallwood High school in Virginia Beach.

From a snowman to the Grinch to a cozy fireside, students from area high schools painted these brightly colored wooden ornaments. They are displayed at the 264 East exit ramp at 21st Street and Parks Avenue in Virginia Beach.

WTKR News 3

The students were provided with the wooden ornament along with a painting kit. Art Teacher, Susan Schutte says, she will always encourage her students to be involved with this project.

"It's important in our art classroom for them to see how the things that they learn in class, they can then translate into the community and into opportunities for themselves as artists outside of school," Schutte said.

The round ornaments are from the submissions in 2022 and the stars are from this year's submissions.

Organizers say, these projects help students with many skills including project management, time management, community engagement, and is a great resume builder.

If you're headed toward the Oceanfront and need to boost that holiday spirit, stop by and snap a pic!

April Loveland

If you know a muralist or artist who would like to be featured, reach out to April Loveland on social media or you can send an email to April.Loveland@wtkr.com.