Virginia Beach law enforcement officers provide security at inaugural events in D.C.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach law enforcement officers are assisting with national security efforts as the 2025 inaugural events get underway.

The Virginia Beach Police Department posted on social media that they received the call nearly a year ago from the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

An Emergency Response Team with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office will also be in Washington, D.C. to help ensure a peaceful transition of power between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

The VBSO says its ERT is an elite group of deputies who receive specialized training to respond to emergencies and high-risk situations such as prisoner disturbances, inmate escapes, and barricade and hostage situations.

“When the Capitol Police asked us to supplement its officers for these important national events, we jumped at the opportunity. Our Emergency Response Team is second to none, highly trained and highly vigilant,” said Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. “We are proud to support the peaceful transition of power and showcase on a national stage the VBSO’s finest as they work alongside local, state and federal partners to keep our country safe.”

These agencies will be joining more than 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel from across the United States.

Lt. Mark Kimener with VBSO is part of the Emergency Response Team.

“In the training we did, there was a scenario base where the emphasis was any type of civil disturbance or crowd control in the event, God forbid, anything does happen, we’re just there to help support,” stated Kimener, who added, “This is a tremendous opportunity for us.”

