Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting victim works to rebuild life nearly 7 months later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly seven months after a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront left six people injured, one of the victims tells News 3 he is still recovering from the physical and emotional impact of that night.

Johnte Kirby, a 21-year-old Virginia Peninsula Community College student and athlete, was at the Oceanfront on March 7 during spring break when gunfire erupted.

Kirby was shot twice in the ankle while trying to get away.

John Hood

His mother, Shamika Kirby, said the shooting has drastically changed her son's life.

"He was shot two times in his ankle, which caused him to be in a wheelchair for the last six months," she said. "He just started walking on September 5."

Kirby has undergone two surgeries since the shooting. His mother said the injury was so severe that his ankle was shattered.

"Because the injury was so severe, it completely shattered his ankle," she said. "He doesn't have an ankle anymore, so he's actually standing on metal plates."

John Hood

Kirby's injuries have also put his college studies and athletic career on hold. His mother said doctors have not yet determined whether he will make a full recovery.

Kirby told his side of the story on what happened that night to a judge on Thursday.

John Hood

He said he had gone to the Oceanfront to enjoy the first warm day of the year.

"It was the first warm day, and I was just trying to get out and see how it was going to be, but it's life-changing now," Kirby said.

Now, Kirby said he is focused on recovering and getting his life back on track.

"Thanks to my mom and support system, I'm doing better, but it's been a long five or six months," he said. "So now I'm trying to get everything back on track, trying to get my mental right and just think of it as a new chance, think of it as a new day."

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