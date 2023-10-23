Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office has final walkout for K-9 with cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This morning, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office held a final walkout for K-9 Candy, who was diagnosed with cancer last week.

The sheriff's office says the disease progressed quickly, and they had to move her walkout up from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m.

K-9 Candy was surrounded by Team VBSO, including Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, deputies and civilians while her handler, Master Deputy Anthony Natalzia, was at her side.

K-9 Candy, a German Shepherd, was set to retire this year at 11 years old.

The sheriff's office has two additional K-9s, K-9 Gaston, a 7-year-old German Shepherd certified in detecting explosives, and 2-year-old K-9 Pablo.

The sheriff's office says K-9 Candy is the only VBSO K-9 certified in detecting marijuana, which was not part of K-9 Pablo's training due to the legalization of marijuana in Virginia.