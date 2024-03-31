Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office holds first annual Easter egg hunt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 3,000 Easter eggs were up for grabs in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning. Members of The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office hosted its first-ever Easter Eggstravaganza.

The event was held at their law enforcement training academy. Egg hunts were spread out for different age groups so everyone had a fair chance to find an egg, including a special golden one hidden in the training field.

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb says these events bond the community with their first responders.

"It's important to make sure we are involved with the community and they understand that the sheriff's office is a major part of this community and we're here to show them that we're here to help and respect the community in every way we can," said Sheriff Rocky Holcomb..

This egg hunt was part of the ongoing community outreach efforts by the sheriff's office to engage with the community.