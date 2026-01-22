Virginia Beach SPCA shares essential pet protection tips for weekend winter weather

A mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected this weekend with frigid temperatures heading into Hampton Roads neighborhoods. As pet owners prepare for the cold snap, local veterinarians are sharing essential tips to keep animals safe during dangerous winter weather.

Jackson Kettell has owned his dog for a little over a year and knows cold weather means adapting their daily routine without giving up what matters most.

"Take her out in the snow because she's like she has to go for a walk every day but she's got her little boots so nothing like ice and the salt doesn't get cake's in or like in between her paws," Kettell said.

When temperatures drop even lower, the game plan shifts to keeping warm indoors.

"I'm trying to convince my wife to let her sleep in bed one night if not just to keep her warm but keep me warm," Kettell said.

It's about making small changes that protect pets from dangerous cold exposure. For Kettell and his dog, that means shorter walks during extreme weather.

"Walks might be a little shorter. We usually walk here from the house, which is about a little less than a mile, but we might mosey down here, but we'll just make sure she's not out for so long," Kettell said.

Veterinarian Catherine Swinsky with the Virginia Beach SPCA says these adjustments matter most for pets with health conditions.

"Any endocrine disorder and pets with arthritis those are gonna be more prone to slipping and falling on ice," Swinsky said.

For outdoor pets, proper bedding is crucial during winter weather.

"We recommend straw bedding, not no hay, just straw. No blankets because of blankets get wet then they freeze," Swinsky said.

Swinsky says not all dogs face the same winter risks. Breed and coat type make a significant difference in cold weather tolerance.

"Long haired dogs typically have a little bit more insulation for them, though short haired dogs are gonna be more at risk and wanna limit their times outdoors," Swinsky said.

Pet owners should also be aware of household hazards during winter months.

"Be careful with antifreeze it's very toxic to pets so when we want to keep that out of reach the best we can," Swinsky said.

Veterinarians say limiting outdoor time, protecting paws, and keeping pets indoors can prevent serious injuries during cold snaps.

