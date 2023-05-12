Virginia Beach tour dates for Morgan Wallen rescheduled for June 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The new dates for Morgan Wallen's “One Night At A Time” World Tour performances have been announced, and that includes his shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

The tour to Virginia Beach as been rescheduled for June 6, 2024, and June 7, 2024. The shows are sold out.

The Virginia Beach show was set for June 8 - 9 at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates," according to the venue's Facebook page. "June 8th tickets will be good for June 6, 2024 date and June 9th tickets will be good for June 7, 2024 date."

Earlier this week, Wallen posted a video to social media saying he is on vocal rest. It was recommended by his doctor after a throat scope showed trauma.

Wallen canceled a show at the University of Mississippi in April after he said he lost his voice.