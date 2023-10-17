Woman arrested in connection to shooting on Lynnhaven Pkwy. faces more charges: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hospitalized following a shooting that happened earlier this month in Virginia Beach. Now, VBPD says the person who was arrested in connection to the incident is facing additional charges.

Police say officers responded to the shooting on the evening of Saturday, October 7. At the scene, located at the intersection of Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway, police say officers found someone who had been shot in the upper body area. The person was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Police had previously arrested and charged the passenger in the car, 34-year-old Kristin Barber, with the following: Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Child Neglect.

VBPD now tells us that on Saturday, October 14, Barber was served additional charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Shooting in a Vehicle.

The injured person is still in critical condition, police say.

Stay with News 3 for updates.