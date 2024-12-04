You're invited to shop for unique gifts made by unique individuals at the Ability Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This holiday season, you have the chance to buy some gifts that are as unique as the men and women who are making them.

The Ability Center of Virginia is hosting its Holiday Open House Thursday, December 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ability Center provides programs and support for those with different abilities. The men and women who frequent the center have been hard at work making a variety of greeting cards, ornaments, cookbooks, and other gifts.

All proceeds go to programming that helps them stay active and engaged.

One of the artists, Maggie Swingle, is looking forward to having others enjoy her work.

“It’s nice to be a part of this but also to show people what creativity we have and how we do it,” said Swingle. “So I want to thank everyone [for] support. It means the world to us as artists that we get to do what we love to do, but we couldn’t get to do it without the support of everybody.”

The Ability Center is located at 5825 Arrowhead Drive in Virginia Beach.

If you can’t make it to the Holiday Open House, the director asks that you message them to schedule a time to shop.

