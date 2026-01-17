Inauguration weekend kicks off with 'Made in Virginia Market' event

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger's inauguration weekend kicked off Friday evening with the Made in Virginia Market event, with over 40 local vendors and artists showcasing the state's talent.

The event featured entertainment from local artists, including the band Synergy, while attendees stayed warm by dancing to the music. All vendors at the market are Virginia-based businesses, offering everything from clothing and books to unique jewelry and food from local trucks and restaurants.

Spanberger took the stage earlier in the evening, expressing her excitement for both the weekend's events and her upcoming role as governor.

"I'm excited for this weekend because it is about all of us it is about the Virginia we want for our kids and grandkids it's the community we want to build it's the leadership we want to address the challenges and I am committed as your next governor to addressing the challenges that keep you up at night," Spanberger said.

Attendees filled their bags with goods from local businesses while enjoying food and live entertainment. The sounds of various Virginia musicians filled the air throughout the afternoon, with homegrown talent from across the state taking to the stage, including Virginia Beach native artist Pusha T.

The event was packed with people sharing company and showcasing talents in an afternoon centered on celebration.

Saturday's inauguration ceremony is set to begin at noon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.