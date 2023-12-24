Incarcerated Portsmouth fathers see their families in Santa Workshop

PORTSMOUTH, Va - A Portsmouth non-profit and the Portsmouth Sheriff's office partnered together giving fathers who are locked up in jail the chance to see their children and families this holiday season.

The non-profit, the MAN Foundation says their goal is to reduce recidivism in this year's Santa Workshop.

One father and inmate says he’s relieved to be re-united with his family while in jail.

"It’s important to me because I’ve been incarcerated for a while now. This is a chance where I get to see all my children at the same time," McCoy Morris, an incarcerated father said.

"Some of my children, I can’t see in visitation because they are too young so this is an opportunity where I can see them in regular clothes," McCoy said.

A few fathers who are incarcerated enjoyed family time with food, games and laughter.

Families even got a surprise from the Grinch.

"It gives us a breakout from being frustrated behind bars. It’s a relief," Morris said.

The MAN Foundation which stands for Men Alleviating Negativity Foundation says their goal is to keep families together.

"We’re breaking the cycle of recidivism. By allowing their families to come in. That allows them to rest their mindset so they don’t re-offend," Dr. Jacquline Walker, the founder of the MAN Foundation said.

The fathers at the Santa Workshop have less than 6 months left in jail and are in in jail for non-violent offenses.