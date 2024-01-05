Info wanted on 2 people connected to attempted arson, use of fire bomb: Chesapeake Fire Marshals

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office is looking for more information about attempted arson and use of a fire bomb.

On Dec. 19, 2023 and again on Jan 5 two people used a rock to break the window on a building in the 1800 block of Hearthside Court in the Indian River area, according to fire marshals. They attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail through the window.

Police have some pictures of the suspects. One of the the two people is wearing black jeans with a white design near the pocket, dark blue jacket with a hood, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office

Police say that the subject ran toward Allison Drive after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com, the P3Tips app. Tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court, and if a caller's tip leads to arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1500.