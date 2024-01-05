Info wanted on 2 people connected to attempted arson, use of fire bomb: Chesapeake Fire Marshals

Watch Now
Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 15:57:40-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office is looking for more information about attempted arson and use of a fire bomb.

On Dec. 19, 2023 and again on Jan 5 two people used a rock to break the window on a building in the 1800 block of Hearthside Court in the Indian River area, according to fire marshals. They attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail through the window.

processed-4092260A-79DD-4AB3-BA72-AA7996233689.jpeg

Police have some pictures of the suspects. One of the the two people is wearing black jeans with a white design near the pocket, dark blue jacket with a hood, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

Police say that the subject ran toward Allison Drive after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com, the P3Tips app. Tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court, and if a caller's tip leads to arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1500.

