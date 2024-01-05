12 people forced out of Norfolk apartment complex following overnight fire

NORFOLK, Va. – An overnight fire forced a dozen people out of an apartment complex in Norfolk, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Officials say the fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of Green Leaf Dr.



When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from one unit of an apartment complex that were spreading quickly, Norfolk Fire-Rescue says. They said before crews were able to put out the fire, it had damaged three apartments.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, and they’re expected to survive, Norfolk Fire-Rescue says.

They said a dozen people – four adults and eight children – had to leave their homes.

It’s currently unclear what started the fire. Norfolk Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause.

Stay with News 3 for updates.