Watch Now
News

Actions

Input wanted: What should transportation look like in 2050 across Hampton Roads?

Rainy norfolk.PNG
WTKR News 3
Rainy norfolk.PNG
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 11:04:31-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – What will Hampton Roads look like and what would residents hope it looks like in the year 2050? That’s what a new public survey is asking.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization is updating the Long-Range Transportation Plan to the horizon year 2050.   The organization says the plan will address future transportation needs for the region that impact the quality of life for residents.

“It’s a fascinating process, and occurs every five years, but relies heavily on public input at key times (usually three big survey periods) over several years,” wrote Matt Klepeisz, Communications Administrator for HRTPO.

The plan will include inquiries on all modes of travel, including highways, transit, and regional bicycle/walking trails.

The website shows it is accepting input through October 31.

Click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events