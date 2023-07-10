Investigation into firearm and bomb threat at Suffolk middle school: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said it is investigating a report of a gun at King's Fork Middle School, as well as a threat of a bomb made roughly an hour after the initial report of a firearm was made.

Law enforcement responded to the school on Monday after administrators alerted police of a student believed to have a firearm on school grounds.

Officers say they searched the building but no gun was located.

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office arrived at King's Fork Middle School roughly an hour after responding to the report of a firearm on school premises to respond to reports of a potential bomb threat.

Students were briefly evacuated and returned to the building once it was cleared.

Suffolk police say they plan to increase their presence at the school for the remainder of the day. Both incidents remain under investigation at this time.