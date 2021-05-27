Investigation open after eight dogs die at local dog training business

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Animal Control is investigating a dog training business after eight dogs died.

Officials said on May 26 around 12 p.m., the Portsmouth Animal Control unit became aware of a possible animal cruelty incident at Virginia Beach Dog Training, where eight dogs died.

They said the investigation is ongoing and had no further information at this time.

Virginia Beach Dog Training posted on social media saying a "freak accident" happened and they lost their own dogs as well as several clients' dogs.

In the post the business said:

"We are devastated by the loss and have tried to show compassion and respect for the wishes of the parents of those that were lost. We have been in direct, timely contact with each person affected by the accident and have been transparent with the events surrounding the accident. Once the immediate crisis was handled, we investigated the cause, found, and corrected the equipment failure, as well as are continuing to put measures in place to prevent any chances this situation could happen again.



We have been in contact with animal control and have cooperated fully with their investigation.



Words cannot begin to express our sadness we feel as a team and we understand the outrage and concern. We appreciate the support from our clients who have reached out during this terrible time to offer their condolences and continued support."

Since the incident many people have posted about it on social media and commented on the original post voicing their concerns.

