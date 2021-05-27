Local expert offers tips on what to do when researching a dog trainer

NORFOLK, Va. - Eight dogs died at a Portsmouth dog training business this week, and Portsmouth Animal Control has opened up an investigation into the incident.

We went to the experts to find what you need to know when searching for a dog trainer.

According to Shari Strader from South Paw Pet Services in Norfolk, if you're doing board and train, it's important to research the business and go there to check out the facility yourself.

Ask about their credentials - if they claim to be certified, verify the organization that certified them.

Ask whether the dogs are left alone or if someone is always watching over them.

Finally, if you have questions or concerns you can contact the Association for Professional Dog Trainers or the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers.