What is straw purchasing firearms? Here's what authorities, gun shop owners are seeing locally

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 is taking action on gun violence in Hampton Roads, asking questions and getting results.

Since last year, News 3 has taken a deep dive on guns being used in crimes, especially those that are stolen or even bought illegally for those who can't legally own them.

“We don't want any crimes happening with firearms,” Steve Dowdy, owner of Bob’s Gun Shop in Norfolk said. “We don't want any illegal activity with firearms.”

For more than 75 years, Bob’s Gun Shop has helped supply Hampton Roads gun owners.

But dowdy and his team are also constantly keeping an eye out to make sure their firearms don't fall into the wrong hands.

“Nobody wants people that aren't supposed to have guns to get them,” Dowdy said. “We're definitely here to do anything we can to keep guns out of peoples' hands that shouldn't have them.”

It's called “straw purchasing.”

“Straw purchasing is when an individual acquires a product for a third-party, that the third-party would normally not be able to legally purchase or acquire themselves,” Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia told News 3. “Disrupting the flow of illegally-trafficked firearms is critical to reducing the painful toll that gun violence inflicts on our communities, and our loved ones.”

We first heard the term in 2020 when talking with Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone about tracking guns in Hampton Roads.

“I can tell you straw purchasing is on the rise,” Boone told News 3.

News 3 Investigator Zak Dahlheimer picks up our “Trigger Trace” investigation, further explaining what the trend is and what authorities and guns shop owners in Hampton Roads are seeing. Catch Part 1 of the News 3 Investigation this Wednesday on News 3 at 6.