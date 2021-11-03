Why mental health resources are needed in Hampton Roads schools

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As thousands of students headed back into classrooms this year, many were struggling with mental health issues.

News 3 continues to investigate this and reached out to area school districts to inquire what programs are in place to help the students.

We found that different districts have different ways of handling mental health issues and different needs.

Experts say kids are under stress and it is impacting certain children more than others.

Back on September 20, a student opened fire inside of Heritage High School in Newport News. It was a chaotic situation and terrifying for the staff and students.

Luckily no one was killed but it was a mentally taxing day for all those involved. Weeks later, Newport News School District leaders said the kids have access student support specialists, social workers and mental health therapists to help with any trauma they endured during the incident.

This was an extreme situation but since the start of the pandemic children across the region have been under added strain, according to experts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to learn virtually, have less interaction with peers and have less uncertainty about the future.

The number of children reaching out for help has increased.

Calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline increase by 300% statewide in 2021 for kids between the ages of 13-17 years old from January to September compared to 2020 and those numbers up from the year prior, according to leaders with the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services.

“When adults are feeling stressed and overwhelmed and trapped, children also feel what their caregivers are putting out there,” said Laura Mayer, the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services Program Director. The nonprofit works with the government to provide mental health resources.

Providing more mental health resources to kids was the goal of the General Assembly in recent months. This past July they made changes to increase funding to districts across the state by $50 million dollars which is earmarked to provide more resources for kids. Each district is required to have at least three specialized student support positions per 1,000 students. Those are positions like social workers, psychologists, nurses or other licensed positions.

Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan from District 9 in the Richmond area led these efforts to change the law.

“Some of our poor localities with higher numbers of at-risk students, some that don't have a very strong tax base and have a harder time meeting all the needs of our students, so we're going to make sure every student gets what they need,” said McClellan, “The state really needs to step in and help fill in those gaps.”

McClellan said COVID has put an added strain on the need for more resources.

“Before COVID we already knew we didn't have enough mental health professionals and social workers and counselors in the schools and we saw that with a number of kids with mental health issues or disabilities being pushed into the discipline system. COVID has made that worse,” said McClellan.

News 3 Investigates reached out to several local school districts and found that each one gave varying answers when we inquired about mental health resources for students.

They have different programs, different amounts of staff and different needs.

Dr. Michele Mitchell is the Executive Director for the Department of Student Advancement in Newport News and said some changes came in their district when they got a new superintendent in 2018 but she said it was something they had been working on for some time. She said when the new superintendent arrived discussions started to formulate into action.

“We had the conversation that we needed to provide another level of support for our students and families,” said Mitchell.

She said those conversations turned into the district putting more money toward resources for mental health in recent years. “Prior to Dr. Parker coming, we did not have any licensed clinicians on staff. We did have social workers and psychologists,” said Mitchell.

Five years ago, there were no mental health therapists and today they have 13. “Every school in Newport News has access to a mental health therapist,” said Mitchell.

Not all schools in the region have mental health therapists directly available to students.

This year Newport News also increased the number of professional school counselors Mitchell said they got a special grant which provides them additional resources. She said each educator is taught what warning signs to look out for and ten kids in each high school underwent specialized training to identify problems.

“Peers are more likely to talk to another peer,” said Mitchell. She said the goal is to improve the mental health of students but more so to combat other issues associated with mental health and improve the overall well-being of all students.

“We decided that attacking mental health was really a way to attack poor attendance, discipline problems, or poor academics in Newport News,” said Mitchell.

News 3 asked school districts in Hampton Roads the following questions:

What programs are in place for students who are dealing with mental issues?

What protocol is in place for teachers and staff to identify potential problems or concerns?

How concerned are you about virtual learning, COVID and issue with mental issues?

Were any resources added to this school year? If so, what were the resources?

