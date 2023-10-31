Is Elbow Road really haunted? We wanted to find out with the help of ghost hunters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Elbow Road in Virginia Beach is a windy, curvy two-lane road that will see thousands of vehicles a day. The five-mile drive connects Chesapeake to Virginia Beach.

Between 2017 and 2019, Elbow Road ranked 23 of 289 road segments with high crash data according to the city of Virginia Beach.

Throughout the years, drivers have wondered if there is more to this accident-prone area.

"The lighting and the lack thereof of it is a problem with the amount of cars that are on the road. Honestly, just how the road is constructed with narrow lines and narrow curves, it's nearly impossible to have a wreck on this road," said Kate Carlton, a paranormal investigator.

By day, Carlton and Cameron Hendley have their regular nine-to-five jobs, but at night, their passion is paranormal investigating.

"When we do an investigation, I'll bring items like a thermal camera. I will also have two-night cameras as well as a temp reader, a spirit box, a digital recorder to gather Electronic Voice Phenomenon, and a rim pod," explained Hendley.

Hendley says a rim pod will allow the spirits to communicate with it, lighting it up depending on how much energy they can draw.

Cameron and Kate say there are tons of legends from this road, including the story of Mrs. Wobble, an elderly apparition.

She was originally a lady who lived on the sharpest corner of Elbow Road. It's the most dangerous part, and according to research from 2012, there wereno less than 45 deaths there.

Legend has it that a lot of people wreck there because they see Mrs. Wobble, who is trying to find her home that was allegedly deconstructed and re-purposed for use of the land. Another ghost people report seeing is that of a little girl.

"We couldn't find her name because there is no record of it. She was said to have drowned in Stumpy Lake and her parents had gone missing the same day she had drowned," said Carlton. "People have said that when you see the little girl, she is drenched and typically in white. There have been reports that if you encounter her, you'll typically hear laughter or a scream."

Rosemarie Oliva and Ray Liu are convinced they had one encounter as a teenager with the legendary little girl. In 2021, the two of them visited Elbow Road with another friend, Roy at night.

"The three of us drove to this gate on Elbow Road. Roy decided to turn all the lights off and all the windows down. I remember us being really scared and we were all alone in the pitched black," recalled Oliva. "There was one point where I could feel something on the side of my face. I was in the front seat, Ray was in the back and all of a sudden we heard a loud scream. It sounded like a little girl screaming, 'Hey'."

Lui recalls the sound coming from a bit of distance away.

"It wasn't too close, but it was a really loud scream. It was a blood-curdling scream," said Lui.

Through Cameron's equipment, we as a group picked up different names and even some images in the darkness. After 3 hours of ghost hunting, we decided to call it quits. What do you think we experienced?