Hampton Roads programs receive $4.5 million in funding to combat learning losses caused by pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – $4.5 million in federal funds are being given to programs in Hampton Roads, specifically ones that will help children recover from learning losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) is visiting both the Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA and An Achievable Dream Middle and High School in Newport News to present checks.

According to the office of Congressman Scott, he helped secure $1,594,355 in additional resources to help students at An Achievable Dream make up for lost learning during the pandemic.

News 3 is scheduled to meet with the President of An Achievable Dream to see how the school plans to use the funds.

Meantime, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, announced on Monday that the Virginia Department of Education has launched a program to help students recover from the negative impact the pandemic had on students' learning progress, attendance, and mental health issues. It’s called “Engage Virginia.”

VDOE says participating students and families will be assigned to an academic success coach to help them navigate the program and access online and in-person services, including:

Academic resources

Referrals for community services

24/7 academic tutoring

Homework assistance

Motivational coaching

Study and time-management skills coaching

Test preparation

Feedback on resumes and cover letters

Balow said, “It is our goal to fill every available slot with students who can benefit from this online support.”

School divisions can opt-in to participate in Engage Virginia and refer students and families to the program. Parents in non-participating divisions may enroll their children by registering directly on the Engage Virginia website.

