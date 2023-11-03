Watch Now
Isle of Wight deputies investigating homicide on Smiths Neck Road in Carrollton

Posted at 10:15 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 22:24:54-04

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in the 12000 block of Smiths Neck Road in the Carrollton area of the county.

A call came in around 5:30 p.m. of a possible shooting victim, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies say he was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

