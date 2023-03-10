Isle of Wight school board votes to ban 'divisive concepts' taught in classrooms

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va - In a 3-2 vote, the Isle of Wight School Board on Thursday night voted to ban “divisive concepts” being taught in classrooms.

This policy follows Governor Glenn Youngkin’s first executive action aiming to end the use of divisive concepts.

"Divisive concepts" is a vague term. According to one school board member, racism and conversations about it in the classroom are considered controversial and may make some unconformable.

The vote was met with opposition from some teachers and parents.

"This proposed policy only creates a narrow mind and incomplete view on the world for the children it will influence," one Isle of Wight teacher said. Why is this policy needed in the first place? I implore the school board that have mentioned that CRT is widespread in the community, where is it? Can you show me where and how this is happening?"

More than 20 people signed up to speak regarding the policy change.

"This white-washed narrative is inaccurate and embarrassing," one parent said before the board. "There’s a plethora of resources available that state systemic racism exists in our country today. You do not get to tell someone else what their familiar history is."

Only one speaker, an Isle of Wight parent, agreed with the new policy.

"I’m the white woman who’s married to the white man with white children which I only said because I followed several speakers who found it necessary to describe," the parent said. "They want to tell us that they are victims of systemic racism. It's sick. If that’s what’s being taught in schools then the department of education must be defunded."

The new policy states that no one is a victim of racism. It also states that parents have the responsibility to guide their children on controversial topics.

Matt Ployd, a Smithfield High School history teacher, said it will impact what he can and cannot teach in the classroom.

"I teach about slavery. I teach world history which is early civilization. We do address the fact that every one of those cultures had slavery," Ployd said. "Which means if they pass this, then we are concerned if we’ll be able to teach the whole curriculum which is outlined by the Virginia department of education."

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to school board member Jason Maresh who is in favor of the new policy.

"The intent is to get controversial topics out of the classroom," Maresh said.

"Are there any history teachers that are teaching these controversial topics?" Head asked Maresh.

"Not that I know of. So I don’t see that there is going to be a big issue of putting this policy in place. We’ll call it preventative measures," Maresh said.

School board member Denise Thynes is against the new policy.

"History is history. It doesn’t matter. It’s American history," Thynes said.

