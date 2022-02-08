Isle of Wight Sheriffs Office to hold press conference regarding workplace shooting at Safco in September

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - At 1:30 p.m. the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office plans to update the public on the murder of Rakim Breeden, who was shot and killed at the Safco Distribution Center near Windsor on Route 460 in September of 2021.

Authorities say the suspect in that shooting 23-year-old Preston Thomas is a fugitive who has been on the run since the incident.

After the workplace shooting authorities say the suspect barricaded himself in a residence at the Eagle Harbor Apartments in Carollton, Thomas' last known address.

Thomas, the suspect, is a temp worker at Safco. Deputies tried several times to make contact with Thomas, and the sheriff's office called for help from the Virginia State Police Special Response Team to execute a search warrant at the apartment, but he wasn't there.

Thomas is still not in custody and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

At Tuesday's press conference, information to further the case and locate Preston Thomas, in addition an enhanced reward will be announced and the victim's family will be in attendance.