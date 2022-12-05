'It's a health crisis:' Mother of Norfolk Sailor who died by suicide pushes for awareness, accountability

NORFOLK, Va. - Kody Decker was just 22-years-old and the father of a young child when he took his own life in October, his mom tells News 3.

Decker is one of four Sailors assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center to die recently.

"I think somebody needs to be held accountable. Four people died by their own hands because they felt there was no other way to get out of the pain they were in," Melissa Will said.

Will said she didn't believe the Navy was 100-percent to blame for her son's death, but "I do feel that there's some accountability and some responsibility that the Navy should have given more resources, extended a little more human empathy or welfare."

In a statement Friday, the Navy said, "We remain fully engaged with our Sailors and their families to ensure their health and well-being, and to ensure a climate of trust that encourages Sailors to ask for help. Leadership, chaplains, psychologists, and counselors, are providing support and counseling to MARMC’s grieving workforce and for anyone in need of help.”

In Decker's case, his mom says he enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school in 2018. He grew up in Hampton Roads and became stationed here in 2019.

Decker was assigned to the USS Bataan and then transferred to the MARMC, where his mom says he was on limited duty following mental health concerns that prompted him to self-admit to a hospital in August.

Following that, Will says her son seemed to be doing better. "It wasn't like he had gone on a downward spiral. That was all very much like a shock," she said. "Clearly, he was holding a lot in. His mind was burdened and troubled and he felt the only way out was to end his life. For someone who's so full of life, it's heartbreaking to understand."

The recent deaths are putting the spotlight on mental health in the military. Earlier this year, the Navy received scrutiny after it was reported seven Sailors assigned to the USS George Washington had died by suicide over a year period.

It's also once again putting a renewed focus on the implementation of the Brandon Act. The Act is named after a local Sailor who died by suicide in 2018. It allows Sailors to get immediate anonymous access to mental health treatment.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts) said the recent deaths show more needs to be done. "I was assured many months ago that the law was well on its way to being implemented. It is beyond me why this policy has yet to be implemented," he said in a statement. "Rest assured, I will be demanding answers."

Will said she wanted to share her son's story to raise awareness for resources for people to get help. "It's a health crisis, whether you want to call it mental or not, it's a health crisis," she said. "It shouldn't be this way. I should hot have had to bury my son."

Here are some local resources. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can also call the Suicide and Lifeline Crisis at 988.