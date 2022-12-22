'It's a very tough road out there': Vigil honors homeless individuals who died

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The city of Virginia Beach hosted a memorial candlelight vigil for individuals who died while homeless. In 2022, more than a hundred people died while they were homeless in Virginia Beach.

Nicole Mitchell, who is no longer homeless told News 3's Leondra Head it was a night for her to honor and remember her friends who were homeless when they died.

"I remember all the loved ones and best friends I had out there," Mitchell said. "It’s a very tough road when you’re out there. The weather being bad. It's very hard when help isn’t always there. It’s the community that keeps us together."

Mitchell grew up in Hampton Roads. Some of her friends didn’t make it through the harsh living conditions of being homeless.

"I lost 5 friends this year. Being homeless for over ten years, I got lucky and got housing and school," Mitchell said.

She said so much has changed for her this year, with plans to be a social worker and help people who were in her situation.

"I’m in school in my first semester at TCC. It's coming along slowly but surely," Mitchell said.

Mayor Bobby Dyer offered his condolences at the vigil.

"Tonight, we honor their memory and those who continue to face the coldest months of the year without a home," Dyer said.

There are resources out there for people suffering from homelessness.

"We do a community dinner every day of the year. One of the reasons we do that is because it may be the only meal they’ll have and it also gives us an opportunity to offer other resources such as our emergency shelter," said Todd Walker with the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center and homeless shelter.

The center serves dinner every day at its shelter located on Virginia Beach Boulevard and provides housing in its 55-bed shelter.